Katherine Sims, elected last week to the Vermont House, is stepping down as executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative effective Dec. 31.

Filling her position while the Collaborative board seeks a new leader will be Tom Lovett, retired headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy and a member of the NEK Collaborative board of directors, said Jody Fried, board chairman and head of Catamount Arts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments