Low COVID Numbers Equals More Workers On The Job

Lower numbers of COVID cases encouraged Gov. Phil Scott to increase the number of people who can be together on the job.
Starting Monday, employees of outdoor businesses, construction operations and recreation maintenance work may operate with a maximum of five total workers per location. Additionally, manufacturing and distribution operations, and interior construction of uninhabited structures, may resume operations with a maximum of five employees in one location, if they are low-density and ensure employees are always six feet apart.
Prior to the change, only two workers could be together.
The decision to loosen restrictions was data driven, the governor said a media briefing on Friday.
“As the data has been showing us for the last couple of weeks, the sacrifice of Vermonters to stay home and stay safe is having a positive impact on the number of COVID-19 cases here in Vermont,” he said. “Because of all the measures we put into place and because we’ve been so dedicated, our data shows we can allow a few more people back to work.”
Dept. of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak shared information from detailed charts on Friday that underlies the optimism guiding the loosening of restrictions.
“The conclusions leave no room for doubt,” he said. “It’s clear our mutual sacrifices are helping us defeat the virus and continue to save lives.”
Said Pieciak, “Vermont’s actual experience continues to trend better than even our best case forecasts. Last week we announced the peak of new confirmed cases. This week the data indicates that we have likely reached the peak regarding the demand on hospital resources as well and also, in the near future, we anticipate reaching our peak of Vermonters with the active virus.”
He said the trends and the better-than-forecasted data prove stringent social distancing practices are working.
The commissioner provided additional data that shows the trajectory of need in Vermont’s supply of Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators is trending significantly lower.
Officials were asked why Vermont’s COVID impact is trending so favorably. “We care about enough about each other,” said the governor. “When we’re in trouble we band together and try to do the right thing.”
Pieciak said the state is moving in the right direction, but it’s not time to force a return to normalcy. Both he and the governor urged a continuation of social distancing, staying home and mask-wearing when out in public.
“Now is not the time to declare victory, because I think we all know it’s going to take all of us doing more of what we’ve been doing to get us through this plateau and into a downward trend,” said Scott.
Additional loosening of business restrictions were announced for outdoor retail businesses like garden centers and greenhouses. In-person buying can occur at the locations with a restriction of 10 people including customers and staff permitted at any one time.
The governor reiterated an earlier plan to allow for farmers’ markets to open May 1 in a limited way. “Let me be clear, this will not be a traditional farmers market,” he said. “It will be focused on food distribution, not a social gathering.”
In response to a question about how people should plan for Memorial Day, the governor said he could not provide a definitive opinion about how much freedom people will have to socialize at that time.
“At this time, any mass gatherings of over 10 are limited, but as we open the spigot a little more hopefully we’ll come to some conclusions,” he said.
Infections Broken Down By Town
Reporter Michael Donoghue told officials during the press briefing that people have been asking for a breakdown of confirmed cases from the Vermont Department of Health that is more informative than simply the total number for an entire county. He said the number given county-wide doesn’t provide residents with enough information to know if there are any hot spots of infection nearby.
Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said the numbers broken down by town are expected to be made available by Monday.
What About Out-of-staters?
As spring moves toward summer, Gov. Scott was asked about whether there was an concern about an influx of visitors from outside Vermont.
“I’m very concerned about people coming into our state,” said the governor. He listed locations outside of Vermont that are still continuing with significant virus problems.
“When we look just 180 miles away to Boston, they had a 1,000 deaths last week and they’re cases continue to climb,” he said. He said other areas of concern are New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The governor said opening things up too quickly might attract people from out of state, from higher risk areas and introduce problems to Vermont.
“That’s why we have to be really careful and cautious about what we do and what we open up,” he said.
A 14-day, self-isolation period is required of anyone coming into the state, the governor said.
In terms of people who call Vermont home, but have been wintering somewhere else, the governor said officials are considering an approach where they can return and go through a process that won’t require two weeks of self-isolation. He said the details are still being worked on.
“Until we have that guidance, they should consider either staying where they are for another period of time or be prepared to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution,” said Gov. Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.