LYNDONVILLE — Trustees for the Burklyn Arts Council decided to cancel this year’s winter holiday fair, an annual fundraiser that supports the council’s effort to benefit arts programs in area schools.
The fair had been set for Dec. 3 and 4. It was to be held at the Lyndon Town School. Except for a COVID cancellation last year, the fair has been an annual tradition for over 50 years.
A lack of vendors is the biggest reason for the need to cancel, said Burklyn Arts Trustee Darcie McCann. The lower number of vendor responses could be partially blamed on the requests going out a little later than usual, McCann said, but several vendors had another concern. “We got feedback from vendors saying that gas prices are a factor,” she said. Because the fair is a two-day event, that means multiple trips for vendors, who in some cases, travel from far distances.
For this reason, limiting future fairs to one day is a consideration, McCann said, although the council has already put next year’s fair on the calendar for two days, Dec. 2 and 3, 2023.
The winter holiday fair is one of two fundraising events for the council each year. The other one happens in the summer and is located in Bandstand Park in Lyndonville. Next year it will be on July 1.
McCann called the decision to cancel the winter event this year “very difficult” for the council.
“The Burklyn Arts Holiday Fair has always been one of the most anticipated festivals of the holiday season,” she said, “as it draws juried vendors from all over northern Vermont and New Hampshire and features musical entertainment, children’s activities and a variety of homemade foods and baked items.”
All profits from the event fund grants and scholarships for the arts in the schools and communities within the Kingdom East Unified School District.
Monies raised by the organization’s two fairs offer assistance to 14 towns within the school district. Awards typically cover ticket costs for professional performances, artists’ fees for residencies in the schools, the Jim Doyle Eighth Grade Scholarships, the Elizabeth Brouha Senior Scholarship, help with purchasing special supplies/equipment and more.
McCann said the loss of the revenue generated by the winter fair will be felt. “We will have to be more frugal and prudent,” she said. Money held in reserve from previous successful fundraisers will help, she said.
“We just hope this is the last cancellation of our winter fair,” said McCann.
Burklyn is an all-volunteer organization with no paid employees. For more information on the fair or to become a vendor in the future, contact BurklynArts40@gmail.com or check out www.burklyn-arts.org, or the organization’s Facebook page, Burklyn Arts Council.
