Lowell Man Charged With Threatening Neighbors With A Gun, Truck

Edward Rose (VSP Mug Shot)

LOWELL — A Lowell man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he threatened neighbors with his truck and gun and then shot a few rounds in the air while driving by their house.

Judge Robert Bent released Edward Rose, 29, on condition he undergo a mental health screening and not go near the two alleged victims or their home, vehicles or workplaces, with the exception of passing their vehicles on the roadway, according to records in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division.

