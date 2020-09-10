Lowell Man Held After New Round Of Charges

Edward Rose (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY - A Lowell man is facing a new round of charges involving threatening neighbors while armed and shooting off a gun.

Edward Rose, 30, is being held after pleading not guilty Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary into an occupied home, according to court records. He also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and three counts of violating conditions of release.

