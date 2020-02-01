A Lowell resident was accused of driving under the influence following a traffic stop in Irasburg.

Vermont State Police said they pulled over 21-year-old Colbi Matten around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 29 and subsequently detected indicators of impairment while speaking. Matten was placed under arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments