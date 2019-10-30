Lowell Resident Arrested For Allegedly Violating Conditions Of Release

A Lowell resident was cited for allegedly violating conditions Oct. 13 in Orleans.
Vermont State Police said troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on Main Street in Orleans. During the investigation, troopers allegedly found Henry Beasley, 51, had violated court-ordered conditions of release.
