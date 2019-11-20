Lowell Resident Charged With Domestic Assault

A 20-year-old Lowell resident was accused of committing domestic assault on Mink Farm Road on Nov. 8. According to Vermont State Police, Dakota Merrill assaulted a 19-year-old alleged victim and fled the scene.
After meeting with the alleged victim, police found and arrested Merrill for the charge. Merrill was lodged in Northern State Correctional Facility and was scheduled to be arraigned in Orleans County Superior Court Nov. 12.
