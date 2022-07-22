Lower Waterford Church Building To Have New Owner, New Purpose

The Waterford Preservation Trust (WPT) and the Lower Waterford Congregational Church announced that the church building will soon have a new owner and purpose.
The trust and congregation leaders have been working with local Waterford resident Josh Oakley to ensure the building has a capable and passionate steward to restore the building and ensure it continues to serve the Waterford community.
Josh has extensive experience in design and construction of historic buildings for adaptive reuse. He will put this experience into practice and turn the building into an asset for Lower Waterford again. As part of the agreement, he is committed to continuing the goals of the WPT including maintaining the key historical traits of the building.
Prior to the sale, the church and WPT are working to keep the building in compliance with local codes and prevent further deterioration including electrical upgrades, new shingles, tin ceiling repair, and steeple restoration. The organization is committed to using the resources raised to date to complete these projects before the change in ownership occurs.
After the sale is complete, Oakley plans to continue the work starting with new heating and HVAC for the winter and repair and upgrades to the existing plaster walls and insulation.
“My first priority is preservation of the building including updating the core and shell of the building against the elements like winter weather,” Oakley said. “Then, we can begin the adaptive reuse with programming that changes and expands the use the building as a key contributor to Lower Waterford.”
While he has a few ideas for programming including a local artist-in-residence program, it remains to be seen what the building codes will allow. “The limited parking and lack of a septic system are the driving constraints on how we can use the site, but we have multiple creative options in mind. It will come down to the capacity we can create within the current footprint.”
The mission of the Waterford Preservation Trust has been to facilitate the restoration, preservation, and adaptive reuse of the church building. While this fortuitous step sets the group in a direction to accomplish the mission, there is still work to do. Oakley has asked the WPT to partner with him after the change in ownership to support his vision for the building. This might include fundraising, program oversight, community relations, etc.
The community will be updated as progress continues. Meanwhile, the congregation and trust are proud and happy to announce that this iconic and historic building will be cared for into Waterford’s future.
Below are questions the WPT have fielded from the community.
I thought you were going to sell the church to the town of Waterford, VT…what happened?
The LWCC congregation offered the church to the town of Waterford at the March 2022 Town Meeting per the information in the town warning. The town was not prepared to decide then and voted to table the issue. In the meantime, we were presented with the option to sell the building to someone with extensive experience in restoring historic buildings for adaptive reuse. Among other reasons, we supported this option to ensure the building did not continue to deteriorate further.
If you sell the building to a private buyer, don’t you risk losing control of the buildings use?
Yes and no. Yes, a private buyer can do whatever they want with the building, within the constraints and covenants placed on the building as stated in the deed upon transfer of title. The church is placing covenants on the building that will protect some key historic traits. Also, the town of Waterford has specific zoning and use rules for buildings in the village. Beyond this, a private buyer has flexibility to create a use for the building that can help sustain the maintenance and upkeep costs. This building, like all buildings, needs to be actively used to be preserved.
What if the building gets sold again to an entity that doesn’t share the mission of the WPT?
We have included restrictions in the transaction that give the WPT first right of refusal if the church is being sold.
The WPT has raised money and has already completed work. Won’t this work benefit a private buyer financially?
The WPT has been using the funds we’ve raised to complete work that was most pressing and to present a more attractive opportunity for a new owner. This was an important step in the process. However, this work is just a fraction of the scope required to meet current building use and safety codes. A private buyer will need to raise or invest considerable additional funds to continue this work and manage the risk associated with the project.
Joe Inskeep submitted the narrative in his capacity as a member of the Waterford Preservation Trust.
