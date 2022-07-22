Lower Waterford Church Building To Have New Owner, New Purpose

Local resident Josh Oakley is in the process of buying the Lower Waterford Congregational Church building. (Contributed Photo)

The Waterford Preservation Trust (WPT) and the Lower Waterford Congregational Church announced that the church building will soon have a new owner and purpose.

The trust and congregation leaders have been working with local Waterford resident Josh Oakley to ensure the building has a capable and passionate steward to restore the building and ensure it continues to serve the Waterford community.

