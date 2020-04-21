Vermont health officials reported only two new COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday, the lowest number of new cases since March 18 and the continuation of a trend of reduced new cases for over a week.
While new cases remain low, 2 more people succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 40. There still have been no confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the Northeast Kingdom. The only other counties without a death thus far are Orange County and Grand Isle County.
The total number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus is 818, with 21 people in hospitals known to have COVID-19 and another 20 in hospitals being investigated for the disease. The hospitalization count has dropped the last few days as well. The total number of people hospitalized is below the most optimistic projections unveiled by state officials a couple weeks ago.
There have been 23 people in the Northeast Kingdom who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vermont Health Department has not reported the number of people in the state who have recovered from the virus thus far.
In New Hampshire the total count of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus reached 1,491, up 44 from Monday’s report, with 42 reported deaths.
The New Hampshire Health Department states 546 people have recovered to date and that there are 903 current cases.
There were no new cases reported Tuesday in the North Country.
State health officials reported 94 people were currently hospitalized with the virus.
