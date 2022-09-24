The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person Candidates Forum for Attorney General on Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, from 7-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Participating candidates are Charity Clark (Democrat) and Michael Tagliavia (Republican). Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women, will serve as moderator.
The Attorney General is the chief law enforcement officer in the state, providing legal counsel in all matters in which the state is a party or has an interest. The Attorney General’s office enforces criminal, environmental, consumer protection, civil rights and other laws to keep cities, towns, and homes safe.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Vermont Commission on Women, ACLU of Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington Chapter, and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. The League of Women Voters regularly sponsors candidate forums or debates as part of its mission of encouraging informed and active participation in government. Questions can be sent to league@lwvofvt.org.
