The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person Candidates Forum for Attorney General on Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, from 7-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Participating candidates are Charity Clark (Democrat) and Michael Tagliavia (Republican). Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women, will serve as moderator.

