After a two-year legal fight between Littleton Regional Healthcare and North Country Healthcare that stemmed from LRH’s withdrawal from NCH, a resolution has been reached that ends all litigation.
In 2016, after approval by the state, the nonprofit NCH formally launched as the parent organization of LRH, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, with a goal to share services and staff between the hospitals, reduce the cost of health care delivery in the North Country, and build a sustainable regional health care system.
Because the four hospitals are designated charitable operations, the agreement was reviewed and authorized by the Charitable Trusts Division of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.
Three years later, in February 2019, LRH President and CEO Bob Nutter announced LRH’s intent to withdraw, stating that the goals of the NCH affiliation had been closely evaluated from the beginning, but because of LRH’s different strategies and communities served, LRH believed its goals were best reached independently and its patients can be better served, and with more cost-effectiveness, without an affiliation.
As the NHAG reviewed LRH’s proposed withdrawal, LRH, on April 4, 2019, filed a complaint in Merrimack Superior Court against NCH, WMC, UCVH, and AVH that sought a temporary restraining order to enforce what it argued was its contractual right to withdraw and to do so without interference from NCH and its affiliates.
LRH, which shared 42 percent of NCH expenses, paying about $1.32 million annually, cited a one-time option to withdraw during a short period commencing on the third anniversary of the affiliation, which, if not exercised, would result in permanent affiliation.
A week later in Coos Superior Court, NCH and its three hospitals filed a counter-suit against LRH and its top officers - Nutter; Edward Duffy, LRH’s medical director and former NCH interim CEO; Patrick Fitzpatrick, LRH physician, member of the LRH Board of Trustees and the board’s current treasurer; LRH Board of Trustees Chairman Roger Gingue (now former chairman); and George Hunter, former vice-president of LRH’s Human Resources.
The NCH complaint against LRH alleged the withdrawal violated the affiliation agreement and LRH engaged in breach of contract and fiduciary duty, interference with a contractual relationship, and fraudulent misrepresentation.
NCH sought from LRH “fees and costs for bad faith and obvious violations of law” and an injunction prohibiting LRH from “engaging in continued breaches of contract …”
LRH denied the allegations.
On Oct. 1, 2019, Nutter, Duffy, Fitzpatrick, Gingue, and Hunter filed a motion to dismiss the NCH action against them.
The next day, seeking a jury trial, the five LRH officers also filed a counter-claim against NCH for claims of defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In that counter-claim, LRH argued that NCH from the outset “prepared to oppose LRH’s withdrawal” and “also embarked on a plan to discredit and punish certain individuals who it believed were involved in the LRH decision to exercise its contractual right to withdraw …”
The five LRH officers argued NCH’s public assertions, including in a NCH press release, that LRH’s decision to withdraw was based on conflicts of interest, improper financial benefits, violations of bylaws, fraud and illegal actions, negotiating in bad faith, and putting patients at risk were false and were made without a factual basis.
On Oct. 11, 2019 both parties released a statement announcing they had mutually agreed to LRH’s withdrawal from NCH, effective Sept. 30 2019.
Five days later, the NHAG issued a report concluding that LRH’s withdrawal was legal.
On March 5, 2021 at Coos Superior Court, in the case NCH and its affiliates brought against defendants Nutter, Duffy, Gingue, Hunter, and Fitzpatrick, a judgment was issued in favor of the five LRH defendants.
The parties declined to release specifics on the resolution, but through their attorneys - Kenneth Bartholomew, of the Rath, Young and Pignatelli law firm of Concord, representing NCH and its three hospital affiliates, and Peter Callaghan, of Preti Flaherty PLLP of Concord, representing LRH, they did provide a joint statement to The Caledonian-Record:
“North Country Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center, Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital announce that they have dismissed their lawsuit against the named individuals who were board members, officers and employees of Littleton Regional Healthcare related to LRH’s withdrawal from its affiliation with NCH, which was approved after an extensive review by the Director of the Charitable Trust Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice in 2019.
“In dropping the lawsuit, Plaintiffs NCH, Weeks, AVH and UCVH acknowledge the court will enter an order stating, ‘Judgment for the Defendants’ as to the individuals they sued – Robert Nutter, George Hunter, Dr. Edward Duffy, Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick and Roger Gingue.
“Plaintiffs regret the lawsuit was filed against the individual defendants. No money was paid to Plaintiffs in exchange for their dropping the claims. Mr. Gingue, Dr. Fitzpatrick, Mr. Nutter, Mr. Hunter and Dr. Duffy are pleased to see an end to the litigation.”
NCH remains the parent organization of WMC, UCHV, and AVH.
