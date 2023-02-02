LITTLETON — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, and rising costs from inflation, it’s been a challenging three years for Littleton Regional Healthcare.
On Wednesday, the hospital held its 116th annual community meeting, where its administrators, staff, and volunteers spoke of those challenges and the accomplishments the hospital made during that time, including strengthening its partnerships with other healthcare providers as well as converting to a new single-platform electronic medical record system, a multi-million investment that LRH’s medical director called a “game changer” for patient care.
Because of the pandemic, Wednesday’s annual meeting was the first in-person meeting LRH has had in three years.
In the January 2020 meeting, LRH announced its first suspected case of COVID-19.
Jeff Woodward, chair of LRH’s board of trustees, thanked hospital staff for their efforts in the intervening years to keep the community safe.
“It’s because of their work for the last three years through some very challenging times that we’ve continued to move on and provide the healthcare needed for our community,” he said. “LRH was not only able to survive, but to thrive through this process.”
To continue delivering the best of care, the hospital has welcomed several new providers to its medical staff team, said Dr. Richard McKenzie, the outgoing president of LRH’s medical staff.
They include physicians specializing in pain, pediatrics, emergency medicine, sports medicine, neurology, general surgery OB/GYN, and family medicine, he said, adding that recruitment efforts for skilled providers continue.
“I’m part of a larger team of providers who live here and work here and try to give the best quality patient care that we can,” said McKenzie. “Quality is top dog around here and that’s what we all strive for … We take that role very seriously … Everyone on the team is important in getting the mission done.”
Ed Duffy, LRH medical director and executive vice-president, said LRH has changed since he joined the team three decades ago.
“What is Littleton Regional Healthcare today?” he said. “Everyone will say it’s a critical access hospital, but while it’s a critical access hospital, it functionally performs as a true community hospital. It has an incredibly large breadth of services for being a critical access hospital. We have been arguably, and have been told by consultants, that we are the largest critical access hospital in the United States. That’s a good bragging right, but it means a lot to the community. Because of the fact that we are big … we are able to do a lot of services here.”
LRH has also been strengthening its collaboration with several partners.
They include QRH Health, Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (to maintain a continuum of patient care), Dartmouth Health (for cardiac and dermatology patients and most recently expanding into key telehealth areas), Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare (to help reduce the cost of employer health insurance in the region), ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care (a joint venture launched in 2022 that brings affordable healthcare to the community of Lincoln to meet an under-served market), and Mid-State Health Center in Plymouth (which helps with the Doorway substance abuse treatment program).
All of the collaborations aim to share resources, keep care for patients close to home, expand access to the under-served, and increase access to such needs as specialty care and behavioral health, said Duffy.
“We utilize the team approach to healthcare,” he said. “This is a team sport … The team approach will not only get you the best patient experience, but your outcome has to be great as well. We are looking for both here.”
And the mobile integrated healthcare program staffed by paramedics allows patients to have healthcare delivered right to their doorstep, said Duffy.
The highlight of the last year, the new electronic health record system (EHR), reduces what had been five platforms to a single integrated platform, he said.
“This is a game changer,” said Duffy. “We have a state-of-the art single platform electronic health record that everyone who’s authorized to look at can see what’s going on with the patient in real-time.”
Benefits include clinical efficiency for improved outcomes and safety; enhanced decision support among physicians, providers, and clinical staff; improved communication with the care team and outside clinical partners; significant information capture; a more accurate account of activity leading to more efficient and accurate billing; and a decrease in IT costs that will lead to more investment in patients, he said.
Duffy said when he began practicing medicine there were fewer treatments and they were less effective.
“Today, there are more treatments and they are more effective, and having an EHR that can help you with that pathway is worth its weight in gold,” he said. “EHR is a big initiative this year to help push us toward our goal of delivering care closer to home that’s meaningful.”
Highlighting the hospital’s financials was LRH Chief Financial Officer Steven Shaffer, who joined the hospital a year ago with the intent to serve as interim CFO.
But within three weeks, Shaffer said he could see that LRH was a different type of organization, one that has passion and works together for the best patient care and experience.
Total patient visits for the fiscal year 2022 (LRH’s fiscal year runs from October through September) was 147,707, which continues an upward trend, even during COVID, he said.
“It really shows that we have the infrastructure here to weather the storm,” said Shaffer.
Building the 2022 budget wasn’t easy in the middle of the pandemic, but the goal of having an operating margin of a half million dollars ended up doubling to $1 million, he said.
Gross LRH revenues were $225 million.
“The money that we do make is reinvested into your organization,” said Shaffer. “We spend about $3.5 million on capital improvements every year.”
The total full-time equivalent employees for 2022 was 461, a 5-percent increase from 441 the year before.
Total contracted nurses in 2022 were 22, a 30-percent increase from 17 the year before.
The cost of traveling nurses is high and the hospital is looking to reduce the number of such nurses as it works through a nursing shortage that hospitals just about everywhere are experiencing, said Shaffer.
Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer at LRH, began as a staff nurse 26 years ago.
“I could not serve in this position if I did not believe that our patients weren’t getting the best quality care,” she said. “Quality is embedded in everything we do at LRH and is the foundation of our approach to patient care … Our standards, I believe, are what set us apart.”
Those standards include maintaining the appropriate nurse-to-patient ratio for safety, even during challenging times, said Superchi.
“The last three years was the gold standard among the employees at LRH serving this community, particularly in the beginning of COVID when everything was uncertain,” she said. “And then there was a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of vaccines. I am proud to say with the support of all the staff across every discipline in this organization, we led the COVID-19 efforts for the North Country. Littleton was a mark on the map for people who didn’t know we even existed and who came here to receive vaccines or to have testing.”
As the vaccines rolled out to hospitals across the state, LRH would get calls from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, always with less than 24 hours’ notice, informing the hospital that vaccine batches in the hundreds or thousands were available, but, with their expiration dates near, they needed to be used before the end of a weekend.
LRH staff snapped into action for vaccine clinics, even braving sub-zero temperatures during the first clinic, said Superchi.
“Our staff showed up with a smile on their face ready to meet the needs of the community,” she said.
Laurie Morgan is president of the LRH Auxiliary, which raises money on hospital-related projects, health and wellness events, employee appreciation events, scholarships, and more.
“We have a rich history of over 100 years of service to the hospital,” she said. “The auxiliary started when the hospital started, so this is our 116th anniversary also.”
This year alone, the auxiliary spent more than $400 to supply books to children and more than $1,300 to supply emergency department sweats to patients who otherwise would have nothing to go home in, said Morgan.
For scholarships, $18,000 has been awarded to students and employees wanting to further their education in the medical field, she said.
The money comes from fund-raisers, with the gift shop at LRH being the largest.
But a shortage of staff has led to reduced hours at the gift shop.
Anyone wanting to volunteer for the gift shop or join the auxiliary is welcome, said Morgan.
In his closing remarks, Bob Nutter, CEO and president of the not-for-profit LRH which was founded in 1907, said while it might look calm on the surface, there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes at LRH, which he said strives to improve the patient experience, improve the population’s health, and reduce the cost of healthcare.
Investments are being made to compensate staff, to expand the emergency department (a project expected to break ground this year), and to keep in top shape the 20-year-old hospital campus, which he said is one of the newest healthcare facilities in the state and the nation.
“We will continue to make investments for you, for our community,” said Nutter.
