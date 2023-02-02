LITTLETON — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, and rising costs from inflation, it’s been a challenging three years for Littleton Regional Healthcare.

On Wednesday, the hospital held its 116th annual community meeting, where its administrators, staff, and volunteers spoke of those challenges and the accomplishments the hospital made during that time, including strengthening its partnerships with other healthcare providers as well as converting to a new single-platform electronic medical record system, a multi-million investment that LRH’s medical director called a “game changer” for patient care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments