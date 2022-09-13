LRH Offers Deep Discount On Outstanding Bills

LITTLETON — Limited time offer! Call now! Operators are standing by!
No, it’s not an infomercial touting a waterproof sealant, home gym, or health supplement.
Even better, Littleton Regional Healthcare is offering 50 percent off outstanding balances through Sept. 30.
Whether you owe $5 or $5,000, you can pay half price in order to settle your debt.
According to CFO Steve Shaffer, LRH launched the promotion on Sept. 1 to clear 6,000 outstanding balances from its three current billing systems.
It’s in preparation for a switchover to a new state-of-the-art electronic records system that comes online on Oct. 1.
LRH concluded it was too expensive and time-consuming to migrate information from the existing systems, so they decided to offer a deep discount to clear the decks.
It applies to outstanding balances with the hospital as well as practices in the Medical Office Building.
“It would be too many transactions. It would not be a good use of our time to convert all 6,000 balances into our new system. So we’re trying to get that money collected as best we can,” Shaffer said.
The offer has enjoyed a strong response and approximately a third of the accounts have been closed.
Public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive with at least one patient chopping a $5,000 bill in half. In another case, a family who had their baby delivered at LRH earlier this year saved $1,500.
The discount continues through the end of the month.
“If you incur a $40 co-pay on Sept. 30 you’ll only have to pay $20, because we don’t want to input into [the new system] the next day,” Shaffer said.
For more information contact patient financial services at (603) 259-7627.
According to Shaffer, when he arrived at LRH a year ago, the hospital’s billing system was “creating a lot of havoc.”
There were three separate systems in place — one for the hospital, one for the practices in the Medical Office Building, and one for The Alpine Clinic — and they were outdated, incompatible and inefficient.
Bills were late, amounts were incorrect, and patients were frustrated.
To address that, LRH has purchased a cloud-based information system from Cerner Corporation that will automate, streamline and speed up processes.
More than just a billing system, it will be integrated with an app and web portal, which will allow patients to check balances, make payments, maintain an appointment calendar, view test results, and communicate with providers.
“It will really improve the quality of care and communication between the doctor and patient,” Shaffer said.
