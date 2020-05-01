LRH Rolls Out COVID-19 Testing For Wider Community

LITTLETON - Until now, COVID-19 testing at Littleton Regional Healthcare, challenged by limited resources, has been for a limited population - first responders, police and health care workers and their household members, and long-term care residents and those whose job is to interact with large groups of people.
The tests conducted by a swabbing of the nose have been sent to the state lab in southern New Hampshire.
Beginning Monday, however, more tests will arrive that will be available for anyone driving up to the outside test site on the LRH campus with a doctor’s order or an evaluation authorizing a test.
The tests LRH is rolling out in a partnership with Clear ChoiceMD Urgent Care will serve a multi-fold purpose and will enable anyone testing positive to get treatment before they take a turn for the worse, quarantine positive individuals before they can infect others, and allow the North Country region, fortunate to have only a handful of confirmed cases, to contain the virus all the more, Ed Duffy, chief medical officer at LRH, said Friday.
“We’ve done a lot of planning and trying to do the best we can with limited resources, but it now looks like we are able to actually do some testing based on a lot of the things we have done,” he said. “From a public health point of view, you want to test widely to know what’s going on. We feel we have an obligation to try everything we can to get widespread testing in our community. I have lot of ideas about what’s going on in the community based on some data, but there’s not enough data.”
LRH does have a large analyzer machine that can do automated testing, but currently the hospital does not have the chemicals to make that happen.
“Once we get that, we can do relatively rapid testing,” said Duffy. “We don’t have that right now. But we do have the capability to do some more testing.”
During a conference call on April 24 with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, the 26 critical access hospitals in New Hampshire were asked if they are interested in expanding testing.
LRH was the first to raise its hand, and the state, although it, too, is limited on resources, sent some materials to help the hospital get started, said Duffy.
“We decided next week at LRH to expand widespread community testing as much as we can do,” he said.
The effort will also involve a second testing site, to be opened later next week, with the town and details to soon be announced. The second site will be the southern part of LRH’s catchment area, where ClearChoice will have a more prominent presence.
At LRH, employers and anyone with non-critical COVID-related questions can call 603-575-6400.
The added number for the wider testing is 575-6000.
“You can call 6000 and be connected to one of our providers, either by telephone or by video laptop or video phone and they will do an assessment on you, evaluate you and talk to you, and they’ll order the test if you feel you need it, if you think you’ve been exposed or have concerns about exposure or have symptoms,” said Duffy. “We can do that if you don’t have a doctor. You can also call your doctor if you have one.”
Drive-up hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of LRH’s medical office building, in an area that will be obvious and marked, he said.
“We will ask you for your insurance information,” he said. “If you don’t have insurance, that’s fine, and I believe the state and federal government said they will pay for all COVID testing. It’s not an issue for us.”
Insurance companies have waived all co-pays for coronavirus testing, he said.
“We will have a fair amount of swabs and vials and materials that go into the vials,” said Duffy. “If we have a nice cadence of 75 to 100 people a day, we should do just fine. We have every intention of continuing this program for the foreseeable future, until we don’t have to do it anymore.”
Eventually, LRH hopes to have tests analyzed at the hospital, but until then it will continue to send tests to a vendor in Rutherford, New Jersey, in a process that takes up to 72 hours to get results.
Each person tested will also get individualized instructions on what do to between testing and results and either LRH or his or her doctor will call in the results when available, he said.
The gravity of the virus was learned firsthand by Richard Levitan, an LRH emergency doctor from New York City who was trained in New York, becoming an expert in emergency airway and respiratory issues, said Duffy.
Levitan recently went down to Bellevue Hospital in New York to take care of patients for 10 days and later appeared on national television shows recounting his experience.
“He’s beating the drum that this disease really gets bad because people don’t feel short of breath when they have a terrible pneumonia, because it happens gradually,” said Duffy. “We’ve learned people adapt to the low oxygen in this disease, young healthy people, elderly people, and they’re coming in late in the course of the disease and these are the people who are dying.”
So far in the North Country, the few confirmed cases (about one each in Littleton, Bethlehem, Franconia, Haverhill and Whitefield) have recovered and are doing well.
For future positive cases - and Duffy expects to see some from expanded testing - LRH will send people home into self-quarantine with instructions and a pulse oximeter to monitor their oxygen levels several times a day.
“The more we know about who is positive, we can the reach out to them and do early intervention and monitoring,” he said. “If you can get people simple oxygen early on in the course of an illness, they don’t end up on a ventilator, where somewhere between 60 to 80 percent of people on a ventilator eventually succumb.”
That death can come after those with lower oxygen levels can no longer acclimate to the low levels.
In the beginning of the pandemic, everyone made the mistake of telling people to not come to the hospital until they’re short of breath, but that was a mistake and is no longer the advice, said Duffy.
That’s why LRH set up the 575-6000 number for those who are concerned to call.
“We’ll evaluate you on the video and get you tested and we’ll get you treated as much as we can treat and get you a pulse oximeter if you’re positive,” he said.
Expanded testing makes for a proactive approach to discover who has the virus so intervention can be made sooner, he said.
Although it’s not 100-percent certain, Duffy believes the region is close to containment, and aiding that goal is social distancing and a region that has the benefit of not being densely populated.
Containment is defined as five or fewer people per 10,000.
If positives are found, they can be isolated and containment can push cases toward zero.
He recommends everyone wear a mask in public to improve safety.
The infection rate for COVID-19 is at a level 3, meaning a person who gets it can infect an average of three people.
“That’s quite high,” said Duffy. “Measles is 5, and measles is considered highly contagious. The regular flu is 1.2.”
At the moment, the confirmed cases in the area have likely passed and Duffy said he is not aware of any current active cases.
The wider testing to roll out Monday is a boon for the community, he said.
“We’re real happy about this,” said Duffy. “From our perspective, this is incredibly important.”
Statewide, testing is currently running about 1,200 a day
