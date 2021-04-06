Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced its intent to explore new opportunities to serve the Lincoln/Woodstock area, including partnering with ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care to offer urgent care services.
“We are excited about the possibility of bringing lower-cost, high-quality healthcare closer to home,” said LRH President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Nutter, “and to serve the medical needs of the Linwood region.” LRH is proud, he added, to continue its partnership with ClearChoiceMD, a New Hampshire-based urgent care provider which has a long history of working collaboratively with local hospitals.
“We are honored to continue our growth in partnership with LRH,” says ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care CEO Marcus Hampers, MD. “We are united in our commitment of bringing cost-effective, high-quality healthcare to our communities. We are confident that by working together, we can improve integrated healthcare options to the area and provide our communities affordable and convenient access at the highest quality of care to residents and tourists alike. Joining forces is a win-win for all.”
About ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care
Owned and operated by physicians who know and understand the need for excellent, expedient care, ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care is dedicated to meeting all the needs of the community, from infant to elders, school to industry and everywhere in between.
About Littleton Regional Healthcare
LRH has served the greater Littleton area since 1907. It is a community-based, non-profit, Critical Access Care facility, serving nine communities in its primary service area, and 14 communities in its secondary service area. LRH offers 55 primary and specialty services.
