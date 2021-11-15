LRH Vaccinates Youth, Providers Booster Shots To Teaching Staff

Littleton Regional Healthcare had a busy day on Friday.
Having received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth the week before, hospital staff and partners visited seven area schools for in-school clinics to vaccinate the 5-to-11 age group.
The clinics were held at Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School, Lakeway Elementary School, Lisbon Regional School, Lafayette Regional School, Monroe Consolidated School, Bethlehem Elementary School, and Profile School.
On Monday, Koren Superchi, LRH’s chief nursing officer and vice-president of patient care services, gave an update and said more vaccinations clinics are planned.
“We vaccinated 150 children ages 5 to 11 and provided 209 boosters to staff working in the schools,” she said. “We will be doing four more schools — White Mountain School, Woodland School, Bath Village, and Woodsville Elementary — over the course of the next seven to 10 days. The kids did great. The kids were excited and really did a great job at receiving vaccines. Some tears, but overall they were champs.”
Many kids also received the vaccine at the hospital, said Superchi.
“We are holding another clinic here at LRH this Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said. “We’re hoping to see big numbers at that clinic as well.”
Open slots are available and interested patients can call 575-6400, pressing option 2, to schedule an appointment.
The clinic is by appointment only and is open to all children ages 5 to 11.
To receive a vaccine, a child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
LRH staff and health care partners will be back in the first seven schools on Dec. 3 to administer the second shot to children.
Town-wide in Littleton, active case numbers remain high, with 57 cases as of Monday evening.
Lancaster had 31, Haverhill 29, Whitefield 20, Lisbon 14, Bethlehem eight, Dalton, and Monroe six.
