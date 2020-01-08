LRH Welcomes First Baby In 2020

LITTLETON, N.H. — Parents Trisha Ford and Dylan Foskett welcomed baby boy Brooks on Jan. 2, 2020, at 12:38 a.m. Baby Brooks is the first born at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sauter Birthing Suite in 2020. Brooks weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. The Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary provided the new parents with a basket full of baby items to take home. Trisha and Dylan reside in Stark, N.H.
In 2019, 295 newborns were welcomed at LRH.
