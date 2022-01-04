LRH Welcomes Twins As First Babies Of The New Year

LITTLETON, N.H. — Parents Melanie and Warren Perry welcomed twin babies Wyatt and Willa born on Jan. 2, 2022, at 6:37 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. respectively. Babies Wyatt and Willa are the firstborn at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sauter Birthing Suite in 2022. Wyatt weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Willa weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20¼ inches long.
The Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary provided the family with a basket full of baby items to take home. It is a service the hospital provides annually to the family of the first baby in the new year.
Melanie and Warren reside in Lisbon, New Hampshire. Wyatt and Willa join a 17-year-old brother, Mason, and a 3-year-old sister, Mileena.
In 2021, 339 newborns were welcomed at LRH’s Sauter Birthing Suite with the care of LRH’s team of board-certified OBGYNs, Dr. Scott Brody, Dr. Nicholas Marks, and Dr. John Sauter. For information about the Sauter Birthing Suite, call 603-444-7610 or visit littletonhealthcare.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.