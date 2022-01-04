LRH Welcomes Twins As First Babies Of The New Year

Proud parent Melanie Perry with newborns, Wyatt and Willa, receive a basket full of baby items provided by the LRH Auxiliary. Kimberly Force, MSN, RNC, Clinical Director of Inpatient Services, makes the gift presentation. (Contributed Photo)

LITTLETON, N.H. — Parents Melanie and Warren Perry welcomed twin babies Wyatt and Willa born on Jan. 2, 2022, at 6:37 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. respectively. Babies Wyatt and Willa are the firstborn at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sauter Birthing Suite in 2022. Wyatt weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Willa weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20¼ inches long.

The Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary provided the family with a basket full of baby items to take home. It is a service the hospital provides annually to the family of the first baby in the new year.

Melanie and Warren reside in Lisbon, New Hampshire. Wyatt and Willa join a 17-year-old brother, Mason, and a 3-year-old sister, Mileena.

In 2021, 339 newborns were welcomed at LRH’s Sauter Birthing Suite with the care of LRH’s team of board-certified OBGYNs, Dr. Scott Brody, Dr. Nicholas Marks, and Dr. John Sauter. For information about the Sauter Birthing Suite, call 603-444-7610 or visit littletonhealthcare.com.

