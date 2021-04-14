BARTON — In an unusual revote Tuesday, voters in the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District approved a school budget and other articles.
It was the second Australian Ballot vote for this school district in Orleans Central Supervisory Union.
The first time was March 8, but polls didn’t open in Westmore as required, forcing district officials to invalidate the vote and toss all ballots - unopened - and try again.
On Tuesday, voters approved the budget with 293 votes in favor to 59 opposed, according to results from district Clerk Kristin Atwood, who was re-elected.
The budget was approved by wide margins in each of the towns in the district: Albany, Barton, Brownington, Glover, Irasburg and Westmore.
There were several relatively close elections.
Rachel Maxwell will represent Orleans on the Lake Region Union High School District board, receiving 62 votes. Patrick Butterfield received 44, Scott Lalime 21 and Ben Morley 12.
Barbara Postman will represent Brownington on the LRUHS board. She received 204 votes to 109 for Michael Connor.
Jesse Coe will represent Barton on the LRUHS board, receiving 260 votes to 44 for Joshua Rutherford.
Others were elected without much challenge.
March Mix-up
The initial ballots cast in March had to be scrapped, according to a statement posted on the OCSU social media page.
Voters were able to mail-in ballots in all towns and vote in person on March 8 in all but Westmore.
In Westmore, the clerk told LRUEMS officials that she provided a ballot to anyone that showed up at the town office but she didn’t run an official polling place, and the office was not open until 7 p.m. as required by state law.
The Westmore clerk provided this statement at the time:
“With all the changes in the election process this year due to COVID it has been challenging.
“We are all doing our best and this got missed. While not ideal and a mistake, it was not intentional or purposeful.”
Word that Westmore did not open a polling station reached school officials quickly that day.
Atwood told the LRUEMS board that evening about what happened and presented advice from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office to invalidate the vote.
“No votes were counted in this election. The school board invalidated the election before counting began,” school officials said.
The board rewarned the vote for Tuesday and held another informational meeting on Monday.
School board members and school district officers were able to serve until the elections Tuesday.
