BARTON - The Lake Region Union High School graduation on Sunday, June 7 will feature a vehicle parade through the villages of Barton and Orleans, and conclude with a drive-through ceremony with students walking across an out-door stage at the school before family to receive their diplomas.
“Due to the global pandemic, this year’s graduation ceremony will create an experience that complies with the current COVID-19 restrictions and provides a meaningful ceremony to celebrate our seniors,” Principal Andre Messier said Wednesday.
“We wanted to make sure that our seniors have a memorable experience to celebrate their academic career, their hard work, and their dedication” to LRUHS.
Seniors wanted three things from their graduation ceremony, Messier said: to walk across the stage to get their diploma, to have their family present to witness the event, and to be at LRUHS.
“We believe that with the support of our community and the positivity of our parents, these students will enjoy an experience that no other graduating class of LRUHS has.”
Each graduating student will have three family vehicles in the parade, the one they ride in and two others.
The parade will begin at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton at 1:30 p.m. and end in front of the school beginning at 2 p.m.
Seniors and their family cars should arrive - together - at the fairgrounds between 12:30 and 1 p.m. to organize and to prepare for the parade procession. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars with positive and inspirational messages and/or school spirit.
The parade will leave the fairgrounds and pass through the village of Barton on Route 16 to Route 5, head north on Route 5 to Orleans, turn left at the “T” and left again on Route 58 by the ledges towards Irasburg.
Then the parade turns left onto Lake Region Road and proceeds to LRUHS.
Friends, family, and community members will be encouraged to gather, with social distancing, along the parade route to honk and cheer for the graduates.
At the school, the parade will turn into the upper driveway and head to the stage in the circle. Each graduate, wearing a mask, will exit their vehicle and walk across the stage and receive a diploma and scholarship packets.
The graduate’s family members, friends and guests must remain in the their vehicles due to the state mandate restricting the number of people gathered at the stage, Messier said.
The graduate will return to the vehicle and the family caravan will leave the parking lot.
Photos will be taken for the students by the school as students walk across the stage. Family members will not be allowed to exit the car to take pictures, but can do so from the vehicles.
The stage will be on the passenger side of the vehicles.
“We plan to live-stream the ceremony online - the link will be on the LR website - and we are working on trying to secure a broadcast over the radio as well, so that everyone can watch either from home or listen from their cars no matter where they are parked,” Messier said.
“We are encouraging our community to creatively support our seniors all over the county and to line the parade route (while maintaining the guidelines for social distancing),” Messier said.
“We would love to see signs of support and congratulations for the Class of 2020 on business signs, billboards, churches, and front yards. We want our seniors to see that our community loves and supports them, and we hope that they see signs of that everywhere they look as they drive to and from the graduation ceremony.”
The only people allowed on the Lake Region campus will be faculty and staff, members of the production crew, and the occupants in the parade vehicles. Faculty, staff and crew will need to properly social distance and follow state guidelines.
The school’s website will have more information, including the virtual graduation ceremony with a senior slide show, student and faculty speakers, senior musical arrangements, and reading of graduates list of local scholarship recipients and a live-stream link for the drive-through graduation event.
