LRUHS Board Discusses Soot Incident At Trump Rally

A teenager covered in soot at a Trump rally two weeks ago went viral on social media and prompted concerns at Lake Region Union High School. (File Photo)

BARTON — Michael Sanville urged fellow members of the Lake Region Union High board to remember that a student who covered himself in soot did not intend to appear at a Trump rally in Newport City in black face.

The LRUHS student, who has not been named by authorities, later said he had no idea how his actions would be perceived.

