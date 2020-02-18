LRUHS District Holds Annual Meeting Wednesday

Moderator Bill Davies, shown here at a meeting at Lake Region Union High School last June, will moderate the LRUHS annual meeting on Wednesday evening at the school. (File Photo)

BARTON - Voters of the Lake Region Union High School district on Wednesday will consider a budget that is 3.8 percent higher than the current year’s.

The annual meeting is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the school.

