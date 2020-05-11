LRUHS Principal, Leaders Visit Staff Members From Lunenberg To Montgomer

Last week, Lake Region Union High School Principal Andre Messier, with the flag, along with School Resource Officer Deputy Jesse Testut and Vice Principal Sharon Gonyaw, traveled to the homes of all LRUHS staff members to show their appreciation for being their co-workers. The trip involved about 400 miles over two days — from Lunenburg all the way to Montgomery and everything in between. (Courtesy Photo)
