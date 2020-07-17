LRUHS To Use Hybrid Model When School Starts

BARTON — Lake Region Union High School does not have enough space to open the school fully for in-school teaching come August and still maintain social distancing due to the pandemic.
The 2020-2021 school year will be a hybrid model for LRUHS students: a few days of in-classroom learning, followed by a few days of remote learning at home, school administrators announced Friday.
Elementary schools within the Orleans Central Supervisory Union will open for full in-classroom learning, said Bev Davis, superintendent of OCSU, principals and other school leaders.
During the first week of school Aug. 24 to 28, school will close an hour early during the first week to give staff a chance to assess the day before the next one begins.
“Thank you everyone for your patience and understanding. We are looking forward to having all of our students back in the building again!”
Parents of K-8 students will have the options of keeping their children home for complete remote learning in a Virtual Academy this year or home schooling.
Remote learning won’t look like the emergency remote learning provided in the spring, leaders said. Teachers will focus on the most important topics for students. Students must complete classwork to progress.
More information about those choices will be posted and provided to parents as the summer progresses.
“There are still hundreds of details to work out and we will share additional information as our plans evolve,” Davis said.
Like other school systems, OCSU is asking parents to complete a survey by Wednesday about each of their children to help administrators prepare for a most unusual school year.
In the announcement, Davis and the principals recognized the challenges ahead for students, parents and staff alike.
“We recognize the uneasy feelings parents are having in these difficult times. To successfully reopen school, we will all need to be flexible and on the same page.
“We take the physical health and well-being of students and our community very seriously.
“In order to open in-person school safely, we have to follow certain rules from the Department of Health and Agency of Education that are beyond our control.”
That includes these requirements:
• All students and staff will be required to wear masks at school;
• K-8 students will stay with their classes all day, even during meal times;
• Students and staff must maintain safe physical distancing;
• Anybody entering school will have temperature taken and be asked screening questions. If sick, students and adults must be sent home;
• Sick children or adults are required to stay home.
School leaders are giving the students’ emotional and social well being top priority during the initial weeks as everyone learns new routines like wearing masks, hand washing and other essentials, they stated.
“We will need to do all of this in a way that encourages the normal social and emotional growth of children.”
OCSU school leaders warned that the schools must be prepared to switch to complete remote learning should that become necessary.
