LSC Foundation Continues Scholarship Support For NEK Students

Recipients of 2022 scholarships through the Lyndon State College Foundation are top row, from left, Ashley Callister, of West Charleston, Hailey Demers, of Lyndonville, Annabelle Doucet, of Barton, Riann Fortin, of Newport, Kendra Simpson, of Jay, William Thomas, graduate of Lake Region High School, Kaylee Ward, graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, and Jarrett Wilkins, graduate of Lyndon Institute. (Contributed Photos)

The LSC Foundation recently shared news of its most recent gifting of scholarship support to students at NVU-Lyndon.

The foundation exists to assist local students choosing to attend college locally. For the 2022 round of scholarships, $33,500 was distributed among 15 students. Seven scholarships worth $2,500 each went to NVU students who graduated high school in 2022, and eight scholarships worth $2,000 each went to NVU students who were enrolled there in a previous semester.

