LSC Foundation Continues Scholarship Support For NEK Students

The LSC Foundation recently shared news of its most recent gifting of scholarship support to students at NVU-Lyndon.
The foundation exists to assist local students choosing to attend college locally. For the 2022 round of scholarships, $33,500 was distributed among 15 students. Seven scholarships worth $2,500 each went to NVU students who graduated high school in 2022, and eight scholarships worth $2,000 each went to NVU students who were enrolled there in a previous semester.
Since 1980, community members have served on the foundation raising funds to support the college and providing scholarships to students from the Northeast Kingdom who attend Lyndon.
Scholarship recipients from area high schools receiving $2,500 each are Hunter Lubas (Danville High School); William E. Thomas (Lake Region Union High School); Kadienne Whitcomb and Jarrett Wilkins (Lyndon Institute); Madison Sutton (North Country High School); Kaylee Ward and Desiree Mendez (St. Johnsbury Academy).
Students already enrolled in a previous semester each receiving a scholarship for the 2022 fall semester worth $2,000 are Ashley Callister, West Charleston, Antonio Carlisle St. Johnsbury, Hailey Demers, Lyndonville, Annabelle Doucet, Barton, Riann Fortin, Newport, Ashli Roberts, Lyndonville, Brett Roy, Newport, and Kendra Simpson, Jay.
“Supporting these students from the Northeast Kingdom is our way of providing them an affordable local option for college, while also contributing to the economy of the area,” notes information on the Foundation website.
Foundation members also say helping to educate local college students locally often means they stick around “providing additional vibrancy to the area.”
Lorraine Impey, president of the LSC Foundation, together with her husband, Jim, hosted a garden party in the summer to celebrate the Foundation’s efforts and to hear from students benefiting from those efforts.
“We heard from three NVU-Lyndon students who shared their story, their thoughts and their appreciation for the scholarship support from the community through the LSC Foundation,” Impey said. “Their stories were heartwarming.”
Ashley Callister was one of the recipients who spoke. Lorraine Impey shared a note of gratitude from Callister. She wrote of the teaching opportunity she is getting through her college education while taking college courses.
“I have 12 students who I will inspire, influence, guide, and teach. And it is because of foundations like Lyndon State College Foundation that I have this opportunity and am able to focus on those 12 children instead of looking for financial alternatives,” she stated.
Another recipient, Riann Fortin, wrote a letter of gratitude noting how much she appreciates the scholarship as a collegiate athlete.
“As a 3-sport athlete, my time to work is limited, so this scholarship means the world to me. I love going to college at NVU-Lyndon and can’t wait to continue my education for the next three years,” she stated.
A previous Foundation scholarship recipient and 2021 NVU graduate, Chris Chichester, spoke at the summer garden party, expressing his support for the financial aid.
“While the money from the scholarship was very helpful, I was also extremely proud to receive this honor from a community organization like LSC Foundation,” he said. “As a nontraditional adult student, I was uncertain of my place at times and the recognition really felt like a stamp of approval from the Lyndon community that I was doing the right thing and made me feel welcome.”
He said he is so appreciative that he plans to become a member of the Foundation.
The party also served as an opportunity for the Foundation to welcome the new NVU president, Dr. Parwinder Grewal.
Impey said the Foundation is encouraged to have Dr. Grewal leading the university, and members are confident in a future that inspires them to keep helping local students attend there.
Now in its 42nd year, the LSC Foundation was an idea that came from LSC President Janet Murphy (1977-1983). “Creating a foundation to help raise money for Lyndon State College was seen as a way to connect with local communities, be fully involved in the society of the Northeast Kingdom and assist financially necessary due to limited state funding,” notes information on the foundation’s history.
The foundation relies on fundraising to gather the money to provide the scholarships.
Over the years several events have supported the foundation’s efforts. Financial support can be given at any time by donating through the website: lyndonstatecollegefoundation.com or by mailing a check to LSC Foundation, 98 Washington Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.