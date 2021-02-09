Lyndon State College may have lost its unique identity when its name was changed to Northern Vermont University, but the name lives on for a local group committed to supporting the educational opportunities to be gained at the local campus.
The Lyndon State College Foundation exists to support the institution and students wishing to enroll there. It refers to itself online as “A bridge to college education in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.”
“The Lyndon State College Foundation was established in 1980 with the goal of connecting the community with the college and to involve the community in support of the college,” notes the foundation’s website.
The focus for the group is to raise money to offer scholarships to local high school graduates to attend the college.
“This is our way of providing them an affordable local option for college while also contributing to the economy of the area,” the website notes. “In addition, many of these students graduate and work in the Northeast Kingdom providing additional vibrancy to the area.”
The plan is to pay a graduate from each of the area high schools $2,500 to attend NVU-Lyndon. High schools included are St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, Lake Region Union, North Country, Burke Mountain Academy, Danville, Canaan, Craftsbury, Hazen Union, Cabot and United Christian Academy.
Lorraine Impey, president of the foundation, is appealing to people in the area to support the extensive scholarship outreach, referencing benefits to the student, the college and the community as a whole.
“We are committed to the NEK and further education of students living here in hopes they will remain in the area to further their careers or to start their own businesses,” she wrote.
Impey also referred to the financial struggle facing the Vermont State College System, of which NVU is a part, and the close call the local college faced last year when the former chancellor of the state college system recommended its closure.
“Four small colleges in Vermont have closed. We feel the college on land TN Vail donated to the State of Vermont should always have a college on it,” she stated. “NVU-Lyndon is an economic engine to the whole business community of the Northeast Kingdom.”
The appeal for donations to support the scholarship program also notes the difficulty of raising funds during a pandemic. The foundation in recent years has gathered people for events through which to raise money. In 2018 there was an “Evening of Jazz, Dance, Food & Spirits.” In 2019, there was an “Evening of Country, Dance, Food & Spirits.” In 2020, the theme was going to be rock and roll. It was going to be at the Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center. People were going to dress up in 1950s and 1960s era apparel. But COVID-19 kept that event from happening.
The effort to support the college scholarship program in a time when safety protocols restrict fundraising events puts the foundation in a position to rely on the funds to be mailed or processed online at its website: lyndonstatecollegefoundation.com.
“Open your pocketbooks to help this worthy cause — the pandemic is wreaking havoc on our society — we need to work together to avert any more damage than necessary,” Impey noted. “Donations large or small are appreciated.”
The foundation will be engaging guidance counselors in each of the high schools where the scholarships will be be offered to suggest a good student for the gift.
“With our assistance grant it might be less daunting for a family to make the leap and allow their student to give NVU-Lyndon a try,” Impey said.
The foundation did gift a $2,500 scholarship last year to Derrick Litz, who graduated from Danville High School. He is currently enrolled at NVU-Lyndon, majoring in Computer Science.
On Monday, Litz said his school year so far has been going well. He said he’s pleased with his NVU classes and professors.
Litz is grateful for the foundation scholarship.
“I was really happy to get it,” he said. “It’s just helped me out and made it a lot easier and less stressful.”
