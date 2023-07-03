Seventeen local college students are recipients of scholarship money from the Lyndon State College Foundation to attend Vermont State University in Lyndon.

Seven recently graduated high school students will each get $2,500 toward their VSU-Lyndon education. They are Shania LaPlante from North Country Union High School, Gracie Colby and Silas Findlay, from Lyndon Institute, Nya Jewell and Bryn Whitehead from St. Johnsbury Academy and Paige Currier and Alvin Jackson Simard from Lake Region.

