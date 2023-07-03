Seventeen local college students are recipients of scholarship money from the Lyndon State College Foundation to attend Vermont State University in Lyndon.
Seven recently graduated high school students will each get $2,500 toward their VSU-Lyndon education. They are Shania LaPlante from North Country Union High School, Gracie Colby and Silas Findlay, from Lyndon Institute, Nya Jewell and Bryn Whitehead from St. Johnsbury Academy and Paige Currier and Alvin Jackson Simard from Lake Region.
Another ten currently-enrolled college students will each get $2,000 to continue their education on the Lyndon Center campus. They are students Julie A. Veilleux from Danville, Annabelle Doucet from Barton, Silas James Gruber from Lyndon, Emma Leigh Powers from St. Johnsbury, Macy Lynn Vogan from Hardwick, Desiree Malshuk from Newport, Kadienne Elodie Whitcomb from West Burke, Jarrett M. Wilkins from East Haven and Bryon C. Noyes from Lyndonville.
The number of students benefiting this year and the total amount gifted increased from last year when there were 15 students getting $33,500.
The foundation exists to assist local students choosing to attend college locally. Since 1980, community members have served on the foundation, raising funds to support the college and providing scholarships to students from the Northeast Kingdom who attend Lyndon.
“Supporting these students from the Northeast Kingdom is our way of providing them an affordable local option for college while also contributing to the economy of the area,” notes information on the Foundation website.
Foundation members also say helping to educate local college students locally often means they stick around “providing additional vibrancy to the area.”
The LSC Foundation generates the funding for the scholarships through fundraising events. On Sunday, July 16, there will be a buffet dinner with live music at 374 Emerson Falls Road in St. Johnsbury.
Performing will be a rock ‘n roll tribute band called The History Of Rock ‘N Roll. Those attending are encouraged to wear 1950s- or 1960s-style clothing.
There will be a full-course buffet by Barefoot Gourmet. St. Johnsbury Distillery and Red Barn Brewery will provide drinks at a cash bar. Door prizes and items to purchase via auction will also be available.
Those who cannot attend but would like to donate can mail a donation to Lyndon State College Foundation, 98 Washington Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819-2310.
