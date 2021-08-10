MONTPELIER — Lt. Governor Molly Gray’s “Recover Stronger Tour” will pass through the area on Thursday with stops in St. Johnsbury, Danville and West Danville.
This summer, Lt. Gov. Gray has been in communities meeting directly with Vermonters impacted by the pandemic. The state is set to receive $2.7 billion in relief through the American Rescue Plan Act. To embrace this opportunity, the Lt. Governor will include the experiences and voices of Vermonters in the process, to take stock of lessons learned from the pandemic and hear stories of innovation, perseverance, and resilience.
Caledonia County is the seventh stop on the tour. Lt. Gov. Gray will be at the Hastings Store in West Danville (9-10 a.m.); NEK Council on Aging, 481 Summer St. #101, St. J (10:30-11 a.m.); NEK Prosper!, 481 Summer St. #101, St. J (11-11:30 a.m.); Danville Senior Meal Site, 89 Park St. (noon-1 p.m.); and St. Johnsbury Restorative Justice, 576 Railroad St., Suite 2 (1:30-2:30 p.m.).
