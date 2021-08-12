WEST DANVILLE — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray met with local people on Thursday while making area destinations part of her summer tour of Vermont communities.
The goal of Gray’s “Recover Stronger Tour” is to hear from people about the effects of the ongoing pandemic and get feedback on how to help invest $2.7 billion in federal aid coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Gray, who grew up in Newbury, began her visit at the Hastings Store in West Danville, where owners Garey Larrabee and his daughter, Jenny Rafuse, filled her in on their hopes to get federal help in hosting a community post office within the historic general store that’s been in the family for generations.
Vintage post office boxes line a wall inside the store, and Larrabee himself served as the post master when the postal service had a full post office here, but it has scaled back to a part-time clerk post and that means fewer hours and frustration for customers, many of whom have prescription medications sent through the mail and cannot pick them up at times, explained Rafuse, who also is a nurse.
The change was made by the U.S. Postal Service in 2015 when Larrabee retired as postmaster. He described the change and its impact on customers as a “terrible situation.”
Gray said she would reach out to the Congressional delegation from Vermont to try to help.
Gray was escorted around the store to pick out and purchase some Hastings Store and Joe’s Pond swag; she bought T-shirts for herself and her chief of staff, Hazel Brewster, who accompanied her, selecting a bright pink T-shirt for herself with help from Ava and Alya Rafuse, ages 8 and 12, respectively.
Gray said she knew her family’s farm delivers produce to the Hastings Store since she was a kid and she was happy to visit with the family.
The family who runs Hastings were not expecting the lieutenant governor nor the entourage that surrounded her, including Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, a Danville resident and the longtime chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee; and Stephen Amos, the secretary of the Vermont Democratic party; as well as businessman, Rick Cochran, the president and CEO of Advanced Mobile Solutions, who sought support for a business venture his company is hoping to embark on to expand its mobile field hospitals and mobile surgery facilities — a plan that would bring 500 jobs to Vermont.
Cochran asked Gray if she would consider supporting the venture his firm is proposing and he gave her a packet of information about the plans.
The group also discussed broadband investment coming to Vermont through the federal infusion of pandemic recovery help Vermont is getting, manpower shortages, materials being more costly and hard to get for many industries right now, and the critical housing shortage.
Also meeting with the lieutenant governor was Lucas Whitaker, 17, of Hardwick, who spoke about mental health and suicide prevention and about losing a classmate at Hazen Union School to suicide.
He is organizing an event in Hardwick to discuss mental health on Aug. 21, but said drawing participants has been a challenge and stigma is part of the reason, “People don’t want to talk about it.”
“My office is 100 percent committed to reducing the stigma and talking about mental health issues in Vermont,” Gray told Lucas. She asked what he would suggest, and he said requiring a unit on mental health as part of high school health curriculum would be one step.
Kitchel also noted that teacher training was important to help with student outreach and support.
As Gray arrived at the Hastings Store, she had mostly memorized the hand-written sign on the porch which advertised the cream pies you can order, including coconut cream, banana cream, chocolate cream and more. Larrabee ticked off others that were available when she raised the subject of pies, saying they had raspberry, blueberry and apple, and a baker in-house turning out more.
Kitchel and Gray spoke a bit about what’s exploding in Vermont gardens right now; Kitchel said she could put cabbages in everyone’s cars, saying she had what looked like 100 growing in her garden.
As Gray visited with Lucas, who is about to embark on a trip to Bulgaria in late September, she talked about how he would be “… bringing Vermont to the world.”
“I’m so proud of you,” she told Lucas, who shared how he lost his father not long ago to illness and how the family had moved to the Northeast Kingdom from California so they could buy their own home, which they did.
Gray told Lucas, “You’re going to be an ambassador for Vermont. I think Vermont’s values can save the nation … I think Vermont’s values are needed around the world.”
In addition to the stop at the Hastings Store on Thursday, Gray also visited the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, where she engaged in a roundtable discussion with the staff on challenges and opportunities the pandemic has presented; she met with the leadership of NEK Prosper!, an accountable healthcare community of NEK human service organizations (NVRH, NCHC, Umbrella, Green Mountain United Way, NEKHS, NEKCOA, Rural Edge, RCT, NEK Community Action, and the VT Foodbank); the Danville Meal Site; and her final stop was at the St. Johnsbury Restorative Justice where she joined with leaders at the Center and Department of Corrections staff to discuss the impact of the pandemic on Vermont’s restorative justice system.
