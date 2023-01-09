Lt. Governor Draws On Kingdom Connections During Speech Before Senate

Sha'an Mouliert of St. Johnsbury and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman (Contributed Photo)

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman looked to St. Johnsbury to help motivate legislators while addressing the Vermont Senate last week upon taking the oath of office.

It was Sha’an Mouliert, of St. Johnsbury, who administered the oath to Zuckerman on Thursday before members of the state senate who had jars of maple cream from Cary & Main in St. Johnsbury on their desks in front of them.

