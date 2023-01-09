Lt. Governor Draws On Kingdom Connections During Speech Before Senate

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman looked to St. Johnsbury to help motivate legislators while addressing the Vermont Senate last week upon taking the oath of office.
It was Sha’an Mouliert, of St. Johnsbury, who administered the oath to Zuckerman on Thursday before members of the state senate who had jars of maple cream from Cary & Main in St. Johnsbury on their desks in front of them.
“The company’s name pays homage to George Cary, the man widely recognized as the Maple King of Vermont,” said Zuckerman, who reflected on the importance of the maple industry in Vermont. “I chose this gift to kick off the start of our new biennium, as a reminder of why we are here. Maple, in all its glorious forms, is a symbol of the beauty of Vermont. It’s a symbol of hard work, ingenuity, natural beauty and resilience.”
Cary & Main is a maple products company owned and operated by David Roth and his wife, Anita, who live in St. Johnsbury.
The lieutenant governor, elected in November, offered thanks during his speech to the candidates who challenged him in the campaign, including Kitty Toll, of Danville, who he beat in the August Primary, and Joe Benning, of Lyndon, who he beat in the general election.
His speech referenced several challenges before the state that legislators will consider. Among them: “generational poverty,” children struggling to learn because their hungry, housing shortage, wages not keeping pace with inflation, workforce shortage, drug addiction, overdose deaths and the climate.
After summing up the troubling issues, he posed the question “So with all these challenges before us, why are we here? Why do we even bother?” and then referred to Mouliert in offering his answer.
“I am humbled that Sha’an agreed to be a part of this ceremony because in my eyes, Sha’an is herself real Vermont Maple Cream. Sha’an is resilient, hard-working, resourceful, creative and community-minded,” said Zuckerman.
He referenced details of Mouliert’s biography, which includes coordination of the “I am Vermont Too” photo/story project, which, he said, “helped shine a light on the issue of micro-aggressions against people of color who live in and are contributors to our neighborhoods and communities.”
He then highlighted Mouliert’s strengths by further tapping into his messaging around maple.
“As a community organizer, inclusion consultant, artist and educator, she has used her artist’s eye and her big heart to creatively ‘tap into’ what is important or unique about whatever her chosen subject is and ‘boil it down’ to present it to the rest of us in a way we can understand and appreciate it in a new light,” Zuckerman said.
He called upon senators to see Mouliert as an example of what it means to push through adversity.
“As daunting as our task may seem at times, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and, like the Sha’ans in our state, get to work being real Vermont creative,” said the lieutenant governor.
Taking part in Zuckerman’s oath ceremony and being included in his speech before the Statehouse assembly, said Mouliert, was validation that the messages conveyed through the “I am Vermont Too” initiative are resonating.
“The ‘I am Vermont Too’ project is to make BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) visible, to make our experiences validated and to have our contribitions to the community valued,” she said. “I experienced that.”
Mouliert, who serves as an equity and inclusion consultant for St. Johnsbury, said she was proud to be a part of the event last week. She said she first met Zuckerman when he served as lieutenant governor prior to his 2020 bid to replace Gov. Phil Scott as governor. At the time, Mouliert was assisting with legislative efforts to address criminal justice reform.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.