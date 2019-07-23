Leaders from Northeast Kingdom Human Services welcomed Sen. Bobby Starr, D-Essex-Orleans, and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman to Derby earlier this month for a roundtable discussion about the future of mental health, and access to care for veterans, specifically.
Carl King, a community member who has founded Camp Care USA, an organization to support veterans and their access to health and mental health care, also attended. He invited the politicians to the Northeast Kingdom, to take a tour of the region and have a broader discussion of mental health care. Many veterans joined in the conversation at Northeast Kingdom Human services as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.