The Lyndon Town School Eighth- Grade Class of 2020 wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop them from celebrating graduation in style.
“We all miss social interactions, but we overcame the odds and are still going to have an awesome graduation,” said introductory speaker and graduate Lauren Labounty in her prepared remarks.
And if you were there in the back parking lot of the Lyndon Town School Friday evening or along the parade route through town that followed, you know just how awesome it was.
The weather was warm and bright as graduates rode with their families in decorated vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including a Jason E. Mitchell Jr. in classic GMC pick-up and Brooke’lyn C. Robinson to a 2019 Chevy Corvette.
Many graduates appeared from sunroofs surround by celebratory balloons and other decorations as the parade rolled through town and through the Lyndonville Park District to share their special moment.
Each graduate was announced though a public address system as they walked from their cars to pick up their diploma from a socially-distant table in the parking lot by the back door of the school. LTS staff member Lisa Charron took each graduate’s picture with their diploma. Graduate Brodie Wheeler wore an enormous homemade graduation mortarboard on his head.
Lyndon Town School Class of 2020:
Joseph V.H. Aiken, Lauren K. Labounty, Vance K. Ainsworth, Tia. T. McLeod, Jayden T. Bacon, Jason E. Mitchell, Jr., Eden G. Breish, Bailey M. Nichols, Katrina A. Brown, Nicholas R. Norcross, Landon P. Carey, Timothy J. Poole-Birtcher, Talan S.H. Carpenter, Gehrig J. Powers, Tanner H.G Carpenter, Gradyen M. Putvain, Alaina M. Chadburn, Aaliyah M. Ramsey, Raymond W. Clark, Molly F. Renaudette, Erica D. Colburn, Brooke’lyn C. Robinson, Shirley M. Cooper, Kayla R. Rosa, Gregory P. Curless, Jaydin M. Royer, Piper W. Durand, Natalie L. Santaw, Luke A. Eason, Tyler S. Simpson, Samuel D. Eason, Molly C. Smith, Tyler B. Fournier, Bryce M. Stevens, Joseph W. Garrett, Austin C. Strang, Brady M. Gervais, Rylie C. Taylor, Sterling J. Gilman, Harmony L. VanDyk, Brooke K. Haggett, Nadia J. VanDyk, Hayden Q. Hayes, Jillian L. Wells, Connor A. Howard, Haley A. Wenzel, Megan R. Hubbard, Brodie G. Wheeler, Bradyn W. John, Jacob A. Whittemore, Kayden M. John, Isaiah M.T. Woodward and Jace M. Labounty.
