Lucille Royer Committal Service May 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Committal services for Lucille Royer will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday May 19, 2023, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Orleans, Vt. Barnet Town Hall Restoration Total Cost Projected At $1.3 Million
Final Class Of Northern Vermont University Graduates Sunday
Ride For Mo Celebrates And Remembers Moriah Wilson Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 