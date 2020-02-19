Lucky Fisherman Wins Ice Shack

Jonathan Cote stands in front of his new ice shack. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Jan. 11 was a very lucky day for one unsuspecting fisherman.

Jonathan Cote didn’t bring in the biggest fish that day on South Bay during the second annual NEVBA Pike Tournament, but he did purchase two raffle tickets from the Newport Recreation Committee to support the Gardner Park Playground and Splashpad project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments