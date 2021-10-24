Lucky Former Lifeguard Gives Back To St. J Kiwanis Club

Jeffrey Konieczny and his wife Christie Chaloux Konieczny, St. Johnsbury natives who now live in Nashville, Tenn., have been lucky in the Kiwanis Super Bowl Raffle the past couple of years.
They first entered the football pool in 2020 and won $2,500. They decided to donate the money back to the Kiwanis Club to go toward a new diving board. They entered again in 2021 and won $1,000, which they donated back as well. Christie’s parents, Laurie and Maurice Chaloux of Waterford, who have been active in Kiwanis for over 40 years, also won big in the 2021 Pool, with $2,900 in winnings. Since Jeff and Christie had donated their winnings back to the club, their parents followed their lead and donated their winnings back as well.
This gives the club a good start at a fund to replace the diving boards at the pool, which have deteriorated and were removed at the start of the 2021 season. They will hopefully be replaced for the 2022 season.
Jeff and Christie were in town last weekend to watch the SJA - LI football game with their family, since their niece, who is a cheerleader and a senior at SJA, was cheering for her last rivalry game. Jeff was a co-captain of the football team his senior year at the Academy, so he likes to see the Academy play football any time he can. Christie likes to support the Kiwanis Pool since she was a lifeguard there when she was in high school and enjoyed that experience. She is now a Human Resource Manager at Se Sac, a music industry royalty protection company in Nashville. Jeff, is a project manager at Panatoni Development Company in Nashville. They like getting back to the NEK whenever they can.
