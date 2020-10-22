Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Virginia Haybatian, 77, and Jerry Barrows, 94, with Luke, a fox-red Yellow Lab, who visits The Pines Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville with his owner, Bob McCabe, twice a week. (Courtesy Photo Cassidy DeHaven, Pines personal care attendant)
Flossie Lesperance, 94, feeds Luke a treat, visiting with the dog with fellow Pines residents Virginia Haybatian, 77, and Jerry Barrows, 94, on Wednesday afternoon at the care home in Lyndonville. Luke, a fox-red Yellow Lab, visits The Pines rehabilitation center in Lyndonville with his owner, Bob McCabe, twice a week — even during the pandemic, much to residents’ joy! (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Flossie Lesperance, 94, feeds Luke a treat, visiting with the dog with fellow Pines residents Virginia Haybatian, 77, and Jerry Barrows, 94, on Wednesday afternoon at the care home in Lyndonville. Luke, a fox-red Yellow Lab, visits The Pines rehabilitation center in Lyndonville with his owner, Bob McCabe, twice a week — even during the pandemic, much to residents’ joy! (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Pines residents Virginia Haybatian, 77, and Jerry Barrows, 94, visit with Luke, a dog therapy visitor at the care home on Wednesday afternoon. Luke, a fox-red Yellow Lab, stops by The Pines Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville with his owner, Bob McCabe, twice a week — even during the pandemic, much to residents’ joy! (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — There are some things this nasty old pandemic just can’t shut down, like the twice-weekly visits by Luke, a fox-red variety of Yellow Lab who pays twice-weekly visits to the residents at The Pines.
Luke, who is 7 and has a bottomless pit when it comes to biscuits, bacon saved from residents’ meals, and other edibles, has been visiting The Pines for a long time. His owners are Dr. Joyce Dobbertin, a physician who works at the rehabilitation center, and her husband, Bob McCabe, a Lyndon State College retiree.
