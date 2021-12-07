BARNET — Pieces of lumber were scattered along the southbound lane of Interstate 91, Monday evening, after the tractor-trailer unit hauling them overturned.

It was about 5 p.m. when Vermont State Police learned of the crash at milemarker 121. Trooper David Garces responded and determined Kevin Munkittrick, 37, of Quebec, Canada, lost control of the TT unit when he steered to avoid a deer.

Trooper Garces noted that the vehicle along with trailer stacked with lumber, rode approximately 100 feet of guardrail and rolled over back onto the passing lane. Munkittrick, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt in the crash. Both tractor - a 1998 Kenworth - and trailer were totalled.

The Barnet Fire Department, B&B towing, Ray’s Auto towing along with other members of the local community assisted with the removal of the vehicle and the scattered lumber.

Trooper Garces stated that the crash is still under investigation with pending civil violations.

