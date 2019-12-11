Luna Vision Wins Big Science Prize

Lyndon resident Jack Luna, 19, right, accepts a $300 prize after his programming project won first place at the University of Vermont Computer Science Fair in Burlington on Dec. 6, 2019. Presenting the check at left is Christian Skalka, chair of the UVM Computer Science Department. Luna graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2019 and is now a freshman computer science major at UVM. For his project, Luna invented an app that allows a person to move a cursor with their eyes.
