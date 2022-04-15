LUNENBURG — If you count polio, Marjorie La Valley’s life has spanned three global health crises — polio, Spanish Flu and COVID-19.
She was born in Lunenburg, on Sept. 27, 1920, just a few months after the Spanish Flu pandemic finished raging worldwide and killing tens of millions of people.
Marjorie grew up healthy and strong and went on to become the postmistress in her hometown, a job her mother, Dora, held before her. She was featured in the newspaper last year on the occasion of her 100th birthday, for which she received an official proclamation from then-State Rep. and friend, Connie Quimby, on behalf of the legislature and Gov. Phil Scott.
Since last September, and amid the ongoing pandemic, La Valley, who insists a visitor calls her Marjorie, has lost her sister, three years her junior, to COVID-19.
And at 101, Marjorie herself became stricken with the Coronavirus and lived to tell the tale.
“I’m tough,” she says, leaning in and sharing about how she and her sister, Marian Streeter, both became ill while on stays at the Country Village Genesis Eldercare Center in nearby Lancaster, N.H.
Marjorie was vaccinated against COVID-19 but contracted it when she was at the nursing home after being in quarantine for a 10-day period on entering the facility. She fell at home and broke her wrist, requiring rehabilitation in the early winter, after Christmas, said her daughter, Beth Chase.
She was in the rehab center during January and February, and came home in March, staying at the facility for two months and eight days.
On entering the facility, she was tested for COVID-19 and was required to be in isolation for 10 days; then she was given a room with a roommate and was able to be cared for on the floor before testing positive for COVID-19, requiring another 10-day stay in the quarantine unit. There, said Beth, her mom could not have company and was not able to watch television. She was very lonely and the period was very hard for her.
When Beth was able to visit finally, she had to suit up, wearing a face shield and N-95 mask and gown, as well as gloves, as she is not vaccinated herself.
Marjorie did not have severe symptoms of illness from contracting COVID-19. She was sick for just a few days and with very mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat.
Her younger sister, Marian, did not fare as well. She was in the nursing home for more than five years and had dementia, said Marjorie, saying it had been some time since her sister knew who she was. She got the call the night before her sister died, at the age of 98 on Oct. 6, 2020, that Marian had COVID-19 and was very ill. Marian’s son called to let the family know, said Beth.
The next day, Marian passed away. It was difficult for her family, as they could not be with her or say goodbye in-person, the family explained.
Marian contracted the virus during an outbreak in the nursing home, said Beth.
Marjorie said while she was very sad to lose her sister, that she also feels she was set free and is in a better place. She is a Christian woman with a deep, abiding faith, she explained.
While at the rehabilitation center, Marjorie said her roommate was a woman of little faith when they first met, and she was able to help her find her way back to her faith. After her roommate when home, she wrote Marjorie to thank her for “bringing her back” and she told her how much happier she is “because she can pray now.”
On an earlier stay at the home, Marjorie had similarly helped a new friend back to God, “she didn’t believe, and she died a Christian,” she shared.
“She needs to get back out there and get them all saved,” said Beth.
Marjorie said, “I just believe God gave me the gift of doing this.”
Recalling her and Marian’s younger years growing up, Marjorie said Marian used to love to play dress-up when they were little girls, while she preferred to be playing outdoors. She said they were quite different, but remained close all their lives, and had adjoining camps on Neal’s Pond where the kids played all summer long outside.
Beth said her aunt was a cook and was always generous with the kids in the summertime at camp, handing out bags with cake and popcorn and the like, “She loved kids,” she recalled. “She was always trying to chase everybody to feed them! She was very accepting of kids outside her immediate family.
“They were together all the time when they were young,” said Beth of her aunt and her mom. The sisters would go on shopping outings to North Conway and trips to Maine, with Marjorie accompanying Marian and her husband, Leslie, known as “Gob” on outings.
She said, “We had a lot of fun together, the three of us.”
The sisters also shared a love for baseball and enjoyed watching games together.
The sisters had each named one of their daughters after one another, Marjorie had a Marian and Marian had a Marjorie.
Of losing her sister to COVID-19, Marjorie said, “It was sad and happy all at the same time. All those years she was in there …” in the nursing home due to her dementia. “She’s free now, now she’s okay.”
