In this file photo from April 2022, Sharon Eaton, president of the Gilman Senior Center's board of directors, poses near the pass-through window from the meal preparation area into the great room of the building under transformation. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The Alden Balch Library in Lunenburg was awarded $20,000 in ARPA funds to address building repair needs. (Contributed Photo)
The Lunenburg Select Board recently announced the distribution of $196,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to several non-profit entities in the town of Lunenburg and the village of Gilman.
These funds were part of a larger award received by the town in 2022. In April, organizations were asked to submit a written request for a portion of the funds. ARPA funds available totaled $200,000. The select board received requests from 17 organizations seeking a total of $428,000.
Select Board member Gary Briggs said not every request could be filled to the desired amount, but “every qualifying entity submitting a request received funding … the Board is happy with how we were able to award funds to everyone.”
In most cases, the award amounts provide a significant boost to the receiving organization, according to Select Board member Harry Williams, who noted, “For an organization with a $30,000 annual operating budget to receive a $20,000 award provides important funds for capital improvements that otherwise would not happen.”
The list of awards are as follows:
Lunenburg Cemetery Commission (Baptist Hill and Common cemeteries) - $5,000;
Lunenburg Fire District #1 - $50,000;
Lunenburg Fire District #2 - $40,000;
Top of the Common Committee - $20,000;
Lunenburg Historical Society - $15,000;
Gilman Senior Center - $20,000;
Alden Balch Memorial Library - $20,000;
Lunenburg Cemetery Association (Riverside Cemetery) - $10,000;
Lunenburg Polar Bears - $7,500;
Citizens of Gilman (repairs to the common and gazebo) - $3,000;
Citizens of Lunenburg (new community signage) - $1,500;
Citizens of Lunenburg (maintenance of the triangle adjacent to the Town Common) - $500;
Municipal Plan Committee - $2,500;
Lunenburg Veterans War Memorial - $1,000.
Sharon Eaton, president of the Gilman Senior Center, said funding awarded to the center will help with needed building repair required by the Vermont Division of Fire Safety.
“The ARPA funds we received will be used to finish necessary electrical work, roof and chimney repairs,” she wrote. “Having this work done will allow us to gain final approval from the Fire Marshall.”
At the Alden Balch Memorial Library, librarian Deb Thomas said the ARPA money will address several needs on the 1904 building.
“The ARPA funds give us the opportunity to get the work done before winter and allow us to invest in the building that provides an essential community service,” she stated.
Selectman Alan Amadon noted that each receiving organization will report in January 2024 how the money was spent and planned use for any remaining funds. “The Board feels it’s important to update all residents on the positive effects of funds awarded,” he wrote.
