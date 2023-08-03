The Lunenburg Select Board recently announced the distribution of $196,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to several non-profit entities in the town of Lunenburg and the village of Gilman.

These funds were part of a larger award received by the town in 2022. In April, organizations were asked to submit a written request for a portion of the funds. ARPA funds available totaled $200,000. The select board received requests from 17 organizations seeking a total of $428,000.

