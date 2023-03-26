Lunenburg Man Accused Of Stealing Deputy’s Cruiser
Jeremy Way, of Lunenburg

A Lunenburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he stole a police cruiser during his arrest Friday night.

According to a release from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police, the sheriff’s department responded to a report of a man swinging a machete at people at 2150 River Road in Lunenburg Friday. Following investigation Jeremy Way, 50, of Lunenburg, was taken into custody on charges of domestic assault against a 31-year-old and 61-year-old.

