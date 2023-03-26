Lunenburg Man Accused Of Stealing Deputy’s Cruiser

A Lunenburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he stole a police cruiser during his arrest Friday night.
According to a release from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police, the sheriff’s department responded to a report of a man swinging a machete at people at 2150 River Road in Lunenburg Friday. Following investigation Jeremy Way, 50, of Lunenburg, was taken into custody on charges of domestic assault against a 31-year-old and 61-year-old.
Way was handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser by Deputy Eric Engel. Police say while Engel was gathering written statements and evidence, Way escaped his restraints and fled with the police cruiser.
The cruiser, which was damaged, was located on Maillett Road in Lunenburg a short time later. Responding officers from Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Lyndonville Police Department, and additional members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department tracked Way from the damaged cruiser and located him in the woods near the cruiser. He was taken into custody a second time and lodged for a court appearance Monday. None of the victims sustained physical injury during the incident.
Aggravated operation without owner’s consent and DUI are currently under investigation by the Vermont State Police. Way is also facing two counts of first degree aggravated domestic assault and escape.
