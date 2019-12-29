A 41-year-old Lunenburg resident was accused of driving on a suspended license Dec. 16 in East Montpelier.
According to a Vermont State Police report, 41-year-old Douglas Young Jr. was pulled over for an alleged minor motor vehicle violation. He was subsequently taken into custody after troopers aid they discovered he was operating on a suspended license. Young is expected to appear in Washington County Superior Court Jan. 23 to face the charge.
