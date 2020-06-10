A Lunenburg man was jailed Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting someone in his home.

James Hollenback, 35, faces a charge of second degree aggravated domestic assault. Vermont State Trooper David Garces reported that Hollenback was taken into custody in Lunenburg on Tuesday night and taken to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $750 bail.

Hollenback was arraigned at Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments