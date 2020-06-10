A Lunenburg man was jailed Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting someone in his home.
James Hollenback, 35, faces a charge of second degree aggravated domestic assault. Vermont State Trooper David Garces reported that Hollenback was taken into custody in Lunenburg on Tuesday night and taken to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $750 bail.
Hollenback was arraigned at Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.