The annual Lunenburg Old Home Day will be held August 1 on the Lunenburg Common from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m located on Rte 2 in the center of town.

All attendees are asked to please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

This year, there will be fun activities, a drive by parade of lawn displays, entertainment by John Johnson and Bob Carpenter, and vendors scattered throughout the common. There will be hay bale “tables” for visitors to sit at or enjoy food. Open areas on the Common will provide an option for socially distanced groupings of households, using their own ground coverings and chairs.

Maps will be available on the Common on August 1 and at topofthecommon.org and lunenburghistoricalsociety.org a few days before.

Lunenburg’s 2020 Old Home Day details continue to evolve! Please check the websites or call Chris @ 892-6654 with any questions.

