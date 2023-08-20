Lunenburg Reacquiring Gilman Middle School Building Still Under Consideration

The possibility of Lunenburg reacquiring the Gilman Middle School came up again during a brief meeting of Kingdom East School District’s facility committee this week.
KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon mentioned the potential interest raised by Lunenburg Select Board member Gary Briggs, who is serving on the district’s ad hoc facilities committee, a separate group that is helping the district consider a large-scale facility improvement project across the district’s seven schools.
McMannon mentioned Briggs interest and next steps regarding the building, which had housed Gilman Middle School before the district repurposed the building and transferred the grades between Lunenburg School and Concord School.
The recent statewide testing of schools buildings for PCBs had included Gilman and some results were returned at an elevated level, which the district is pursuing in its role as the building’s caretaker and because some parts of the building now house a Head Start program.
McMannon said that as more information was received from the state regarding the PCBs the intent was for him and KESD Board Chair Cynthia Stuart to attend a future Lunenburg select board meeting.
“The horse is out of the barn, so to speak, and we will just continue to play that out in the future,” McMannon said of the district potentially parting with the building. The district decided to no longer use the Gilman building as a middle school due to its age and long list of necessary repairs prior to the 21-22 school year. There were many critics of the decision from the Lunenburg/Gilman area that objected to the decision, fearing the loss of the community facility, transportation issues to Concord and more.
Briggs said he would seek community input during Lunenburg’s select board meetings, mention McMannon.
In other business, the facilities committee named board member Lila Leonard of Newark new chair of the facilities committee to replace Holly Brown, who stepped down from the board to take a job at Concord School.
The committee also heard a report from facilities director Danny Pickering, who gave an update on the many projects underway or completed across the district. The projects included multiple lighting projects to convert the district’s fluorescent lighting to LEDs, paving and grounds work at several schools, preventive maintenance work on the district’s various HVAC systems, general maintenance and painting throughout, and more.
Pickering noted that an extensive elevator project underway in Concord was delayed due to complications with integrating the elevator wiring with the school’s fire alarm system. A project to reduce the weight of the library space at Concord was completed by thinning out unused books, and swapping heavy furniture for lighter alternatives. The project was deemed necessary after a structural analysis determined the weight of the library exceeded the capacity and design of the space.
KESD Finance Director Tisha Hankinson also noted the district was still waiting to hear from USDA and FEMA about potential assistance to repair erosion that had encroached near the outdoor basketball court at Miller’s Run during July’s flooding.
The estimate to repair the erosion is $65,000.
