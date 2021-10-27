The Lunenburg School invites area veterans to join them for a free breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 8-9:30 a.m. in the school multi-purpose room. The time will offer veterans and their escorts not only a great meal but appreciation and honor for their sacrificial service to our country. The building, located at 49 Bobbin Mill Road, is accessible.

Later, the Lunenburg veterans will host a Veterans Day observance at 10 a.m. on the Lunenburg Common.

This annual event is a time to gather as a community to remember, honor, and thank those men and women who have given a portion of their lives in military service to our country. Some have endured very harsh situations while others served during peaceful periods in our history. Some have given decades, others a few years, but each sacrificed significant time away from loved ones and civilian life.

During this observation, supported by Lunenburg students, a locally made memorial wreath is placed in front of the Veterans Memorial, a reflection shared by a Lunenburg veteran, benediction offered, firearms salute given, and taps played.

The Lunenburg Common is located on Route 2 in the center of town. The outdoor space is large, allowing plenty of room for Lunenburg students and others to safely attend. FMI contact Carroll at 802-892-7746.

