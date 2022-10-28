LUNENBURG — Lunenburg School is inviting area veterans to breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. in the school multi-purpose room, to offer veterans and their escorts a great meal, and appreciation and honor for their sacrificial service to our country. The building, located at 49 Bobbin Mill Rd., is handicapped accessible.

Later in the morning, a Veterans Day observance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Lunenburg Common.

