LUNENBURG — Lunenburg School is inviting area veterans to breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. in the school multi-purpose room, to offer veterans and their escorts a great meal, and appreciation and honor for their sacrificial service to our country. The building, located at 49 Bobbin Mill Rd., is handicapped accessible.
Later in the morning, a Veterans Day observance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Lunenburg Common.
This annual event is a time to gather as a community to remember, honor, and thank those men and women who have given a portion of their lives in military service to our country. Some have endured harsh situations while others served during peaceful periods in our history. Some have given decades, others a few years, but each sacrificed significant time away from loved ones and civilian life.
During this observation, supported by Lunenburg students, a locally-made memorial wreath is placed in front of the Veterans Memorial, a reflection shared by a Lunenburg veteran, benediction offered, firearms salute given, and taps played.
There’s a lot of room on Lunenburg Common, located in the center of town. For more info contact Carroll Macie at 802-892-7746.
