Lunenburg To Host Memorial Day Festivities

Major Malcolm Downing spoke among the Lunenburg School students gathered in the park for a Memorial Day ceremony in 2019. Each elementary class shared a poem of song during the program. (File Photo By Arlene Allin)
LUNENBURG — Local veterans will host a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. on the Lunenburg Common. The Common is located on Route 2 in the center of town.
This annual event is a time to gather as a community to remember and honor all veterans who have died while defending the nation and its values. “It is a day to remind ourselves and others that freedom does not come free and easy; significant prices have been paid for our liberties,” stated committee member Carroll Macie. At this gathering, a locally-made memorial wreath is placed in front of the Lunenburg Veterans Memorial, a reflection shared by a Lunenburg veteran, a benediction offered, and taps played.
During this year’s observation, two distinct dedications will be made. The first will involve the maintenance replacement of the three flags stationed on the Common. After the new flags are raised on their poles, they will be dedicated in the memory of Major Malcolm Downing, who spoke for decades at the veteran observations held on the Common. He will be honored for his love of our country and encouraging both adults and students in their patriotism and civic duty. His talk from Veteran’s Day 2021 can be viewed at topofthecommon.org/other-lunenburg-events.
The second dedication will actually be a re-dedication of the restored Civil War cannon, which has been on the Common since its original dedication in 1911. The restoration work has been done by McCormack-Witco Memorials of Groveton, N.H., and Alex Cantin of Lunenburg. More information about this cannon and its service during the Civil War on the U.S. Kanawha will be available on May 30.
