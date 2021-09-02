A Lunenburg woman has been convicted of burning a man with a lit cigarette.
Elicia Shinn, 21, pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and violating an abuse prevention order in exchange for a sentence of 6-18 months - all suspended - with two years of probation.
Shinn was also ordered to pay $294 in court surcharges. A second charge of violating an abuse prevention order was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Essex Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces, the assault occurred on May 20, at 190 West Main Street in Lunenburg during an argument at the dinner table Shinn had with her victim - a 34-year-old male.
“Shinn proceeded to reach over the table and burn him with a lit cigarette on his left arm,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “I saw he had a small burn mark on his left bicep.”
Police say that when they interviewed Shinn she admitted to the crime.
“Shin admitted she put the lit cigarette on (his) arm out of impulse from their argument,” wrote Tpr. Garces.”Shinn also acknowledged it was wrong.”
The victim told police the argument began when he expressed concerns over Shinn’s alcohol consumption.
Before reaching an agreement with Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi to settle the charge, Shinn had been facing a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $6,000 in fines.
